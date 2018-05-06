Bullion van drops atleast $600k cash on a highway (Photos)

A Brinks truck blessed some commuters in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA with approximately $600,000 in cash some days ago as the Bullion van door mistakenly opens.







The incident occurred when a rear door opened as the truck was travelling on Interstate 70. Bags and bundles of money, along with loose bills, came showering out of the truck before it could come to a stop.

The driver apparently only learned what was going on when another driver waved at him and pointed to the back of the armoured truck.

Police rushed to the scene and tried to collect as much money as possible.

Several other drivers got down from their vehicles and helped themselves to as much of the cash as they could.



Residents of the adjacent neighbourhood also reportedly scaled a highway fence to grab money.

While it sounds like a chance of a lifetime to earn a quick buck or entire bag of cash on the way to work, these ‘lucky’ commuters could be in for a rude awakening.