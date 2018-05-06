Gossip, News

Bullion van drops atleast $600k cash on a highway (Photos)



A Brinks truck blessed some commuters in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA with approximately $600,000 in cash some days ago as the Bullion van door mistakenly opens.



The incident occurred when a rear door opened as the truck was travelling on Interstate 70. Bags and bundles of money, along with loose bills, came showering out of the truck before it could come to a stop.

The driver apparently only learned what was going on when another driver waved at him and pointed to the back of the armoured truck.

Police rushed to the scene and tried to collect as much money as possible.

Several other drivers got down from their vehicles and helped themselves to as much of the cash as they could.


Residents of the adjacent neighbourhood also reportedly scaled a highway fence to grab money.

While it sounds like a chance of a lifetime to earn a quick buck or entire bag of cash on the way to work, these ‘lucky’ commuters could be in for a rude awakening.


Tags

You may also like

‘I saw Death’- Says Okada Rider Who was Rescued after Taking Tramadol in Delta (Photos)

‘Eat Your Tithe and Die Quick’- Pastor Orisejafor Warns

Nigeria Is The Best Country In The Whole World – See Reasons

Maleek Berry reacts to the Eko hotel incident, thanks Waje & Omawumi for their rapid responsefor their rapid response

2019: ‘I am not sure there will be an election, even Nigeria may not live’-Pastor Adeboye reveals

Lagos CAN Chairman Apostle Alexander Bamgbola: I Was A Wizard, Witch..How I Joined The Occult World – The Nation

Pastor Adeboye: All Christians In Nigeria Call Me Daddy, When Anyone Of Them Dies It’s My Son That Is Dead

Travis Scott’s mother wants him to get DNA test on Kylie baby

“You make Alex more popular when you criticize her” – Genevieve Nnaji

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *