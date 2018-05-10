Local News

Burial Poster Of Man Allegedly Stabbed To Death By His Wife In Lagos

Mr and Mrs Odibi on their wedding day

Family members of a 50-year-old lawyer, Mr Otike Odibi killed by his wife in Diamond Estate, Sango-Tedo area of Ibeju Lekki, Lagos State last week have released his burial photo.

Police report showed that the man was found dead on the bed with his stomach ripped open. The killer severed his genital and placed it on his right hand. Source said, the suspect, Mrs Udeme had unsuccessfully attempted to commit suicide after allegedly killing her husband.

She was rushed to the hospital by neighbours where she is currently receiving treatment. Sources further revealed that the couple married 3 years ago after the deceased divorced his first who bore him a daughter presently schooling in UK.

However, the current marriage is said to be without a child. A neighbour revealed that the deceased called him on phone in the night before he was murdered, complaining that the wife was threatening to kill him with a knife. The neighbour said he warned him to be careful.

The wife had attempted to kill herself after allegedly murdering the husband

