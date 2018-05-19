Can You Identify Her? Unidentified Young Lady With Memory Loss Found In Ogun State (Photos)

The lady with alleged memory loss

An unidentified lady who reportedly lost her memory has been found at Ajuwon/Akute road in Ogun state.

According to Pastor Chidi Egwuh who met and took care of her, the lady who looks sane – has no idea of where she comes from due to memory loss.

Her pictures were posted on Facebook in a bid to locate her family or people who know her.

The pastor wrote; “Please this lady was found in Darusalem Ajuwon/akute road, just prayed for her, she lost her memory of where she comes from , please let’s keep sharing to her family locates her.”

See more photos below;

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria