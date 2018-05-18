Canadian Govt Taking Care Of Actress Omoge Campus’s Funeral – Lola Alao Reveals

The late Omoge Campus

TORI News reported on Wednesday that famous Nollywood actress, Aisha Abimbola popularly known as Omoge Campus passed away on Tuesday, May 15, in Canada after loosing a battle with breast cancer.

In a new development, veteran Yoruba actress, Lola Alao issued a scam alert to Nigerians saying no one is begging for money or funds to bury her dead colleague, Omoge Campus.

A video message posted on Instagram, Lola Alao said, “Late Aisha is a very private person and she’s been battling with the cancer for a while but she didn’t make it public.

“She’s a Canadian citizen and the government is taking care of the funeral so we are not seeking for funds from any one. Kindly disregard any message asking you to contribute anything towards her burial.”

