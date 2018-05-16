Politics, Trending

Can’t He Read? Embarrassing Video of IGP Idris Stammering as Reads Goes Viral

 

The Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahi, was in Kano on Monday to commission the Force Technical Intelligence Unit. In this exclusive video by Voice of Liberty,the IG is see to the embarrassment of everyone present struggling to read his speech. In the video shared by Voice of Liberty , is seen making series of errors and having difficulty pronouncing some  words and repeating the word ‘Transmission’ severally and apologizing severally.

See video below

See some reactions

 


 


