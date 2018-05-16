Can’t He Read? Embarrassing Video of IGP Idris Stammering as Reads Goes Viral

The Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahi, was in Kano on Monday to commission the Force Technical Intelligence Unit. In this exclusive video by Voice of Liberty,the IG is see to the embarrassment of everyone present struggling to read his speech. In the video shared by Voice of Liberty , is seen making series of errors and having difficulty pronouncing some words and repeating the word ‘Transmission’ severally and apologizing severally.

See video below

Part 1: Everything was ok until the Police began to actually read. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Ev4UpLndw1 — Voice of Liberty (@VoiceOfLibertyN) May 16, 2018

See some reactions

This man has offended the gods in kwara and koggi state tru Dino and saraki.

TRANSMISSION, TRANSMISSION, CONFUSION! — samuel (@Engr_Durosaro) May 16, 2018

Now we know why the IG of Police has consistently refused to appear before the Senate. And with this public display of knowledge or lack of its IG, you might want to agree why the Nigerian Police is ranked the worst in the world:https://t.co/jh9PcBIIQ0 — Jesse Ojobor (@JesseOjobor) May 16, 2018

What did you expect? A President that chooses his team based on sentiments can never pick the best hands available. — Kingsley A. Nsidibe 🇳🇬 (@KingChioms) May 16, 2018

Either ways,it paints a very terrible image of the IG…i expected him to have apologised to the audience and just address them without reading from a prepared speech if he found it difficult reading. — Dutchwooddesigns🇳🇬 (@bidemisadiq) May 16, 2018



