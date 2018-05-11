Entertainment, Gossip

‘Can’t write one line of the advantages of my Green passport’ – Mayorkun rubbishes the Nigerian passport


‘Bobo‘ crooner Mayorkun took to Twitter to rubbish the Nigerian passport, saying he can’t come up with advantages of the green passport asides travelling within Africa.



He took to twitter and wrote:

Can’t write one line of the advantages of my ‘Green passport’ as regards traveling outside Africa. Pathetic!

See his tweet below:

The DMW artiste didn’t reveal what triggered his tweet.

However moments earlier, he revealed his Cleveland concert was cancelled.

He wrote:

I’m so sad to announce I wouldn’t be able to make my gig in Cleveland, Ohio tomorrow! A new date ll be announced in due time..

Hopefully, The tour continues in DC on Saturday!

See his tweet:

Hopefully, The tour continues in DC on Saturday!


Well, some of his concerned fans took to twitter to react to his recent tweet.

See their reactions below:


