Car Gets Stuck On Road As Newly Commissioned Highway Cracks In Kano State (Photos)

Photos have shown how a car got stuck in the ground when a newly commissioned road cracked up. The incident happened in the Kofar Ruwa community in Kano State.

Residents of the community were reportedly surprised to see their road cracking just months after it was commissioned.

Local reports show that the road was commissioned some months ago by governor Umar Ganduje and other dignitaries in the state. It was therefore a surprise that it could crack and get a car stuck in it.

The driver had to leave his car in the ground after it got stuck in the cracked road.

See pictures below:

