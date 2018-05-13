Cardi B deletes her Instagram account as her feud with Azealia Banks gets messier. (Screenshots)

The social media war between female rappers, Cardi B and Azealia Bank has left the former with no option than to delete her Instagram account after things got messier few hours ago.

It all started after Azealia appeared on The Breakfast Club on Friday, where she discussed some topics like Donald Trump, Kanye West, her upcoming music, as well as her previous criticism of Cardi B.

When confronted about calling the Cardi B “an illiterate rat” back in February, she described Cardi as a “caricature of a black woman that black women themselves would never be able to get away from.”

After the interview aired, the pair dragged each other on Twitter.

Last night, the female rappers continued their feud and went hard on each other, before Cardi who is seven months pregnant with her first child deleted her Instagram account as she couldn’t handle the drama anymore

