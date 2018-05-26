Catholic Priest Infected With Ebola







Ebola quarantine

Deadly disease, Ebola, is spreading in Democratic Republic of Congo as a Catholic priest has been quarantined after being infected with the virus, according to a report by AFP.

Medical sources on Thursday revealed that the Catholic priest was infected in the town of Mbandaka.

“We have quarantined a priest from the diocese of Mbandaka-Bikoro who tested positive” for the Ebola virus, a medical source told AFP on condition of anonymity. Religious authorities could not be immediately contacted.

DRC health officials launched a small, targeted vaccination campaign this week to help rein in the latest Ebola outbreak in the country, which so far has claimed 27 lives.

Kinshasa announced on May 8 that there had been cases of the notorious haemorrhagic fever in a remote northwestern district called Bikoro.

Last Thursday, the first case was reported in a city — Mbandaka, a transport hub located on the Congo River.

According to a World Health Organization count, 58 cases have been identified since early April. It was not possible to establish on Thursday whether the priest was among them.

