Catholic priest shot, students beaten as herdsmen attack seminary

Two Catholic priests were beaten, one shot in the leg when gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen attacked a minor seminary in Jalingo, Taraba State capital, Punch reports.

Persons injured were said to be receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, however, it was not yet clear if people were killed.

The Director of Caritas Nigeria, an agency of the Catholic Church, Rev. Fr. Evaristus Bassey, revealed this in a WhatsApp message to Punchh, He said, “Please Frs, pray for us. Our minor seminary in Jalingo has just been attacked by the Fulani, some students are injured, some cars destroyed, two priests beaten and one shot on the leg. They are currently receiving treatment at FMC.”

According to the report, during the attack which was said to have taken place on Monday morning, some students were injured and many cars destroyed.


