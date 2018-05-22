Local News

Catholics Hold Nationwide Peaceful Protest Over Incessant Killings In Nigeria (Photos)

A young protester during the peaceful protest by Catholic in Nigeria

Following its decision last week to hold a nationwide prayer and peaceful protest, the Catholic Mission in Nigeria is currently protesting the incessant and heartless murder of innocent Nigerians all over the country.

The mission said the protest is in line with the directive from the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria. The protest is also in solidarity to those killed in Benue State, including two Catholic priests who were brutally murdered during mass in April.

These photos show some Catholic parishioners in Lagos, Abuja, Osun, Port Harcourt.

See more photos below:

