Cee-c, Bambam, and other housemates attend Teddy A’s single release party (Photos)

Last night, 2018 big brother Naija housemates stormed Teddy A’s single “Down” release party.
Some of the housemates came to support him including Leo, BamBam, Khloe, and Cee-c.
Checkout photos+video below:
Teddy A released a fresh love song amid his sizzling romance with Bamike ‘BamBam’ Olawunmi of the BBNaija 2017.
Teddy A, a former Big Brother Naija contestant, has released his first single since got back home after being evicted from the reality game show.
On the Afropop tune produced by DaGeniusBeats, Teddy A serenades listeners with smooth vocals.
‘Down’ was released on his self-owned Alpha Records in partnership with his parent label Big A Entertainment.
Download here
Leave a Comment…
comments