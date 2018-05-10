Cee-C becomes first female 2018 BBNaija housemate to be verified on Instagram

Former Housemate, and First Runnerup of the Big Brother naija show, Cynthia Nwadiora, Cee-C has become the First Female ex-Housemate of the 2018 edition of the show to be verified on Instagram.

This comes after the winner, Tobi and Miracle got verified last week!

Meanwhile, Ifu Ennada has showered praises on fellow ex-housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known as Cee C.

Ennada took to her Instagram page to describe Cee C as a true definition of a mighty strong woman.

She wrote: “My #WCW is @ceec_official for a number of reasons. We were not the closest of friends in the #Bbnaija house, but something about you stood out.

“I remember the times you wanted to tell me your story and how we could make a movie out of it.

“You said you had always gotten everything you wanted thanks to your awesome dad, but had some struggles that shaped you in certain ways.

“You never told me these things, but I could relate to you in some ways because of my past… I like how you’re out and doing big things. I like how you’re very warm and receptive.

“I like how you left all that happened in the house back there and you’re becoming the true definition of a Mighty Strong Woman.

“So many things could break a woman, but you stand strong and show no weakness.”

“The other day you asked me if I still do my shutouts… Well, here’s one – Shout outs to your father, he’s your biggest cheerleader!

“He reminds me of my dad. Everyone should have a dad like yours. You’re a Beautiful CeeC and I wish you nothing but the best! Cheers, Ifu”.

CeeC was recently spotted with Davido and his Girl, Chioma.

