Cee-C & Chioma, Davido’s girlfriend, spotted together (photos)

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as CeeC is pictured below with Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma in Abuja today.

Since Davido’s viral assurance of his love to Chioma in which he bought her a Porsche car for her birthday, many fans have been comparing her to the controversial former BBNaija housemate and judging by their recent photos, they can easily pass as sisters.

We recently brought you side-by-side photos of CeeC and Chioma, who apparently, both share a bit of resemblance. [See the photos here]

Meanwhile, Davido has publicly declared that he is in love with Chioma Avril Rowland, an Economics undergraduate.

Davido, who said he is not afraid to admit it, disclosed this during Rowland’s pre-birthday party at Cubana Club, Lagos, on Sunday.

He said: “I am in love. Some people are in love they are scared to say it. I’m not afraid.”

The Afropop singer’s relationship with Rowland, who is also a chef, has made headlines in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Davido, who has two daughters, Imade Adeleke and Hailey Veronica Adeleke with two different women, had last week announced that he will release the ‘biggest song’ in Nigeria on April 30.

The song titled ‘Assurance’ is believed to be inspired by Rowland.

“I’m dropping a single on the 30th of April. It’s gonna be the biggest song in the country. It’s called ‘Assurance’,” he said.

