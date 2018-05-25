Cee-C goes blonde in new photos

Big Brother Naija 2018 first runner-up and unarguably the most talked about ex-housemate, Cee-C has switched up her look.

The lovely who’s known to usually rock black hair, decided to go a little bolder with blonde.

See them below and tell us what you think:

Recently, Tobi Bakre might have stirred up drama and people assume that it’s directed at his former romantic partner, Cee C.

After Tobi attended Adekunle Gold’s listening party for his new album ‘About 30‘, he disclosed on Twitter that he had a favourite song which he didn’t want to mention so as to not to start up any drama.

However, he later disclosed that the song was named ‘Damn Delilah’. After listening to the lyrics of songs, one can understand why it would be his favourite track. Read full story here

