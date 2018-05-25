Entertainment, Gossip

Cee-C goes blonde in new photos

Big Brother Naija 2018 first runner-up and unarguably the most talked about ex-housemate, Cee-C has switched up her look.

The lovely who’s known to usually rock black hair, decided to go a little bolder with blonde.

See them below and tell us what you think:

Recently, Tobi Bakre might have stirred up drama and people assume that it’s directed at his former romantic partner, Cee C.

After Tobi attended Adekunle Gold’s listening party for his new album ‘About 30‘, he disclosed on Twitter that he had a favourite song which he didn’t want to mention so as to not to start up any drama.

However, he later disclosed that the song was named ‘Damn Delilah’. After listening to the lyrics of songs, one can understand why it would be his favourite track. Read full story here

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Rapper, Olamide steps out with his fiancee and son (Photos)

“I’m so lucky”- Kim Kardashian celebrates 4th wedding anniversary to Kanye West

‘Leave her alone’- Bobrisky’s berates Kemi Olunloyo over Linda Ikeji

23-year-old lady falls in love with her rich sugar daddy, 47, says they are now engaged (Photos)

Lady Takes Her Pri*k Disappointment Woes To Twitter

Daddy Freeze advises young girl to have an abortion after been raped by robbers

Nina bags endorsement deal with ‘Slim Girl Shape Wear’ (Photos)

The Alex Unusual Empire: Alex launches YouTube Channel

Tobi Bakre indirectly shades Cee-C with Adekunle Gold’s ‘Damn Delilah’ song?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *