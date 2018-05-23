Entertainment, Gossip

Cee-C is all shades of classy as she rocks N348,000 black YSL-Heel Pump (Photos)

Most controversial Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Cee-C, has us talking about her yet again.

This time, not for any controversy but for her quite impressive recent fashion statement.

The lovely has us talking about her after we spotted her rocking a quite expensive footwear – she who is still on media rounds, was recently seen rocking a N348,000 heel pump.

The black YSL-Heel Pump, designed by world famous designer, Saint Laurent, is made of pure leather and has a monogram logo heel of 4.3 inches.

Cee-C while stepping out for an interview, took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her outfit with the caption:

“Maybe the journey isn’t so much about becoming anything. Maybe it’s about unbecoming everything that isn’t you , so you can be who you were meant to be in the first place.”

Price:

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Kemi Olunloyo replies Linda Ikeji; reveals that she is wearing moonbump, shares more details

“Madam go back to school and work on your English”- Fans slam Nina after she shared video of herself with heavy make up.

Nigerian policeman captured on camera beating a lady for refusing to allow him check her bag along Warri/Sapele road (Video)

17 Royal rules Meghan Markle has to follow now that she’s a Duchess

Ahneeka is stunning in new photos

Cee-C says she is getting familiar to being called the ‘Most Bitter Woman In Nigeria’ (Video)

Tobi Bakre takes photos with his Billionaire dad

Video: DJ Spinall Ft Kiss Daniel — Baba

Bobrisky reveals he makes over N600,000 on a weekly basis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *