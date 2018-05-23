Cee-C is all shades of classy as she rocks N348,000 black YSL-Heel Pump (Photos)

Most controversial Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Cee-C, has us talking about her yet again.

This time, not for any controversy but for her quite impressive recent fashion statement.

The lovely has us talking about her after we spotted her rocking a quite expensive footwear – she who is still on media rounds, was recently seen rocking a N348,000 heel pump.

The black YSL-Heel Pump, designed by world famous designer, Saint Laurent, is made of pure leather and has a monogram logo heel of 4.3 inches.

Cee-C while stepping out for an interview, took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her outfit with the caption:

“Maybe the journey isn’t so much about becoming anything. Maybe it’s about unbecoming everything that isn’t you , so you can be who you were meant to be in the first place.”

Price:

Leave a Comment…

comments