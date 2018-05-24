Cee-C praises her father with sweet words to celebrate his birthday

Many people regard the runner-up of Big Brother Naija 2018, Cee-c to be a ‘bitter woman’, well think again.

The Controversial ex-big brother naija housemate has just shown her soft side contrary to the widely held belief that she is fiery and bitter.

Cee-c took to her social media to wish her ‘papa’ a happy birthday, she wrote;



I call him Odogwu! My tower of strength.. Happy birthday to a world class dad..love you papa

Recall that Cee-c had during the last days of the big brother naija reality game given her Dad a stern warning to mind what he says to her when she eventually come back home, Well it appears that they have ‘bygones be bygones’.

Leave a Comment…

comments