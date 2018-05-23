Cee-C says she is getting familiar to being called the ‘Most Bitter Woman In Nigeria’ (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2018 1st runner up, Cynthia Nwadiora, Cee-C has in a new interview, shared how she’s taking her new found fame and also the hate that comes along with it.

In a recent interview with Pulse TV, the lovely said she hasn’t completely gotten used to random people coming up to her and asking for a photo and she is grateful for the love coming her way.

While commenting on how people saw her, she said though she was shocked at some things she found out, like being ‘the most bitter woman’ on Google search, she is about taking away the possibility of a truth in that statement and becoming a better person.

Watch her speak below:

