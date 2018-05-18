Cee-C Signs Endorsement Deal With House Of Lunettes (Photos)

Cee-c signs endorsement deal with Eyewear brand

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cee-C has bagged an endorsement deal as an ambassador of Eyewear brand – House of Lunettes.

The Eyewear brand took to its official page to share the photos and wrote: “Welcoming @ceec_official to the @house_of_lunettes family as a Brand Ambassador.

Cee-c’s fashion sense and love for trendy Eyewear makes her a unique choice as “Face of Lunettes”. We are looking forward to a remarkable campaign of Cee-c in our new affordable Eyewear brands that are fashionable and well priced for our customers across the country.”

