Cee-C speaks again on her relationship with BBNaija host, Ebuka Uchendu

Cee-C has once again spoken on rumors of a past relationship with the show’s host, Ebuka Uchendu in a new interview with Mediaroom hub.

She revealed that no relationship existed between her and Ebuka who is a married man.

”This is one of the things that surprised me when I got out of Big Brother house because I never suggested that I and Ebuka dated. He is a married man for God’s sake.

“The first time I mentioned Ebuka in the show was when he asked us of our role model and I kept saying he is, because he is a lawyer and so am I.

“I kept wondering how he is relevant in the industry, despite not being an actor or an artist.”

Cee-C further mentioned that they met before the show but it was at a beauty pageant which he was hosting.

“I have met him outside the house, but it was not like a personal meeting, it was just during a beauty pageant he was hosting and I was a contestant.

“I remember I also had a business proposal and I wanted to work with him because he is a brand influencer.

“I also remember I met him and did a presentation before the house, that was the only time I met him.

“It is possible he might not remember me cause he met a lot of people.

“This even happened months before the show. When I was doing the Big Brother thing, he never contacted me and I didn’t either.”

