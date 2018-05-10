Entertainment, Gossip

Cee-C speaks again on her relationship with BBNaija host, Ebuka


Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cee-C has once again spoken on rumors of a past relationship with the show’s host, Ebuka Uchendu. This she did in an interview with Media Room where she revealed that no relationship existed between her and Ebuka who is a married man.



”This is one of the things that surprised me when I got out of Big Brother house because I never suggested that I and Ebuka dated. He is a married man for God’s sake.

The first time I mentioned Ebuka in the show was when he asked us of our role model and I kept saying he is, because he is a lawyer and so am I.

READ ALSO:  Check out these beautiful workout photos of Mercy Johnson and her husband

I kept wondering how he is relevant in the industry, despite not being an actor or an artist.

Cee-C speaks again on her relationship with BBNaija host, Ebuka

Cee-C further mentioned that they met before the show but it was at a beauty pageant which he was hosting.

I have met him outside the house, but it was not like a personal meeting, it was just during a beauty pageant he was hosting and I was a contestant. I remember I also had a business proposal and I wanted to work with him because he is a brand influencer.


Trending Now:


I also remember I met him and did a presentation before the house, that was the only time I met him. It is possible he might not remember me cause he met a lot of people.

This even happened months before the show. When I was doing the Big Brother thing, he never contacted me and I didn’t either.”


Tags

You may also like

Mide Martins and Afeez Owo celebrate their daughter’s 10th birthday (photos)

Trending video of a Nigerian man commanding his boss to sign a document in the name of Jesus

Top 10 Celebrities Davido Has Helped And Why They Will Never Forget Him

Davido slams fan who called him a kid for flaunting his wealth, Burna boy reacts

Don Jazzy And BankyW React To Tekno & Danfo Drivers’ Reconciliation

“Mummy and I” – Adorable photos of Mercy Aigbe and her daughter, Michelle

7 Nigerian Celebrities With The Most Adorable Twin Children

My Sweet Romance with a 55-Year Old Woman in Port Harcourt – NYSC Member

12-photos-prove-alex-best-dressed-stylish-female-housemate-bbnaija

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *