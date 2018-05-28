Celebrity Photographer calls out Cee-C over photo credit

Celebrity Photographer, @princecyril5 has taken to his Instagram Page to express displeasure over the recent Photoshoot he had with Cee-C.

According to his Instagram Post, he was approached for a free Photoshoot for Cee-c which he agreed to after some days, the photo sessions was done and Cee-C got the photos but ended up not giving him some credit for the photos.

He also accused Cee-C of also cropping out his watermark on the photos before posting on her Instagram Page.

