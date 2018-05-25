Celebrity stylist, Jeremiah Ogbodo “Swanky Jerry” proposes to his girlfriend in London (Photos)

Popular Nigerian celebrity stylist, Jeremiah Ogbodo a.k.a Swanky Jerry of Swanky Signatures Styling has proposed to his girlfriend in London.

Fashion designer, Yvonne Nwosu shared the proposal photo and though she covered the lady’s face, it’s speculated that it’s the mystery lady he shared photos of him kissing on Snapchat two years ago.

Yvonne wrote:

“Swankyyyyyyy is offffff the Market …. I am so so excited for you … seems like a dream … Guysssss I am Screaming !!!!!! Can’t wait for it …. Congrats @swankyjerry it’s your Season #SwankySeason #loveisintheair �� …..Swankyyyyyyy is offffff the Market …. I am so so excited for you … seems like a dream … Guysssss I am Screaming !!!!!! Can’t wait for it …. Congrats @swankyjerry it’s your Season #SwankySeason #loveisintheair �� …..”

