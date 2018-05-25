Entertainment, Gossip

Celebrity stylist, Jeremiah Ogbodo “Swanky Jerry” proposes to his girlfriend in London (Photos)

Popular Nigerian celebrity stylist, Jeremiah Ogbodo a.k.a Swanky Jerry of Swanky Signatures Styling has proposed to his girlfriend in London.

Fashion designer, Yvonne Nwosu shared the proposal photo and though she covered the lady’s face, it’s speculated that it’s the mystery lady he shared photos of him kissing on Snapchat two years ago.

Yvonne wrote:

“Swankyyyyyyy is offffff the Market …. I am so so excited for you … seems like a dream … Guysssss I am Screaming !!!!!! Can’t wait for it …. Congrats @swankyjerry it’s your Season #SwankySeason #loveisintheair �� …..Swankyyyyyyy is offffff the Market …. I am so so excited for you … seems like a dream … Guysssss I am Screaming !!!!!! Can’t wait for it …. Congrats @swankyjerry it’s your Season #SwankySeason #loveisintheair �� …..”

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Meghan Markle Says Her Best Friends Can Still Call Her ‘Meg’

Man on a Date forces Lady To Pay For Their Food, For Refusing To See Him Again

What Tiwa Savage Did After She Was Asked to Take A Picture Of Another Lady And Wizkid

One Of The Suspected Yahoo Boys EFCC Arrested At Club57 Cries Out from Prison (photo)

Music: Teddy A – Down

Nigerian lady slaps man twice on an ATM queue… But his reaction is priceless

Anambra businessman surprises staff with brand new Lexus SUV (Photos)

NUC expose names of 58 illegal universities in Nigeria

Hafiz Oyetoro and wife, Saidat Olaide celebrate 15th Wedding Anniversary

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *