Champions League: Salah Sends Warning To Real Madrid Ahead Of Finals

Liverpool ace, Mohamed Salah, has warned that Jurgen Klopp’s men will come out play to win at all costs against Real Madrid in the Champions League final slated for May 26 in Kiev.

Salah said this after he was crowned the Reds’ Player of the Season at a glittering awards ceremony on Thursday evening.

Speaking after the event, the Egyptian international said: “I’ve had a very good season, all of us. Now we are in the Champions League final and we have one (league) game to win or draw to be in the Champions League next year. So we have two finals,” Salah told Liverpool’s official website.

“We want to qualify for the Champions League next season and then we want to win the Champions League final. We will play to win against Real Madrid, but for now we are thinking only about Brighton. Then we will have 14 days to prepare for the final.

“This is just the start. This is my first year here and it is the same for some other players… this year we have had an unbelievable year.

“We are very comfortable about playing in the Champions League next season. On the way to the final we beat top teams like Manchester City and Roma. It is just the beginning for this team.”

Salah has already scored 43 goals in all competitions for the Reds this season.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria