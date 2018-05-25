Charly Boy Explains Why He Advised Linda Ikeji To Get Pregnant Without Marriage

Linda Ikeji and Charly Boy

Veteran Nigerian Entertainer, Charly Boy has revealed why he told celebrity blogger Linda Ikeji to get pregnant and forget about marriage.

Charly boy explained that because he knew that young men would be interested to marry Linda in a desperate bid to benefit from her financially, he wanted to save her from the gold diggers.

Posting from his Instagram handle @areafada1, Charly Boy said, “For those brainless cells who couldn’t grasp why I told Linda Ikeji to forget about marriage, they don’t make men like they used to. Most young men are just looking for someone to pay their bills. Linda has been burnt so many times by useless wayo men parading themselves as prospective husbands. Most good men are already taken.

Pregnant Linda Ikeji

Most men don’t have the confidence to live with an already made woman. Most women desire a very strong man, who can take charge and take care. Marriage very soon will no longer be fashionable because most people can’t cope. Marriage is a good thing, if you’re lucky, but it’s not for everybody.”

He added, “One of my daughter’s has been a single mother after leaving a very abusive marriage. She is the best mum I know and doing well for herself. Marriage can only work for two people who understand that it is a lot of discipline and hard work. It’s not a tea party. Even some so called “Men of God” can’t hold down a marriage.

“I have managed to survive almost 40 years with the same woman – no be sey e sweet like dat. So, mumu men should go think about their lives. It takes two to tango. Leave Linda alone. Go face your life.”.

