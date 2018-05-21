Charms, Dangerous Weapons And More: See What Soldiers Recovered From Armed Bandits

The notorious bandits after they were arrested

Troops of Sector 3 deployed under the auspices of Operation WHIRL STROKE while on patrol yesterday came in contact with armed bandits along road Manya – Gangun in Ussa Local Government Area of Taraba State and 8 armed bandits were arrested.

Items recovered include; 2 AK 47 rifles, one K2 rifle, 2 Dane guns, 56 rounds of 7.62 special ammunition, 25 K2 rounds, 3 cartridges, charms and phones. They are currently in own custody undergoing interrogation.

Members of the public are once again reminded to report any suspicious activities to the nearest security agency.

You are please requested to disseminate the information to the general public. Thank you for your usual cooperation.

KAYODE OGUNSANYA

Colonel

Deputy Director

Army Public Relations.

See more photos below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria