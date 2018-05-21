Charms, Fake Dollars And More: Photos Of Three One-Chance Operators Including A Woman Nabbed In Lagos

The robbers after they were apprehended by the police

Luck has ran out on three suspected one chance robbers after they were apprehended by police officers in Lagos state. The photo of the robbers was shared on social media by the Commander of SARS, Tunji Disu.

He wrote: “👮🏾‍♀️👮🏾‍♀️ don catch dem!!! These are fraudsters who pick unsuspecting passengers in their car. The lady amongst them would be found with will millions of dollars. They will agree to share the dollars, passenger is tricked to a native doctor who scams victims of belongings. Be warned.”

