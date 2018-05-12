Check Out Actor John Dumelo And His Beautiful Bride-to-be In Stunning Pre-wedding Photos

John Dumelo will, reports say, hold a traditional ceremony at the residence of his fiancée, Mawunya, at Spintex this weekend and has invited very close friends and family.
Mawunya is a close friend of popular actress, Nadia Buari, who is suspected to have midwifed the relationship.
Tittle-tattles also has it that Dumelo is very busy preparing for the D-day, the reason he’s been less active on social media, lately.
This time around, the marriage thing appears to be true.
Some months ago, the actor posted a finger of a woman on Instagram supposed to be his fiancée with a ring on her finger with the caption ‘She said Yes’ only for it to emerge later that it actually was the fiancée of his friend Frederick Nuamah who proposed to his girlfriend on a plane.
