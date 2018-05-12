Check Out Actor John Dumelo And His Beautiful Bride-to-be In Stunning Pre-wedding Photos

Actor John Dumelo, according to reports, is set to marry his long-time secret girlfriend this weekend, somewhere around Spintex in Accra.

John Dumelo will, reports say, hold a traditional ceremony at the residence of his fiancée, Mawunya, at Spintex this weekend and has invited very close friends and family.

Mawunya is a close friend of popular actress, Nadia Buari, who is suspected to have midwifed the relationship.

Tittle-tattles also has it that Dumelo is very busy preparing for the D-day, the reason he’s been less active on social media, lately.



