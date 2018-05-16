Local News

Check Out How Kenyans Celebrated Apostle Johnson Suleman’s Birthday With Numerous Cakes (Photos)

 

One of Nigeria’s most talked about clerics, Apostle Johnson Suleman is currently in Kenya for the 2018 Apostolic Invasion.

Over there, Apostle Suleman who had earlier marked his birthday in Nigeria was celebrated by church members and political leaders in Kenya with many birthday cakes.

The excited church members are seen posing for pictures with the man of God who is clearly elated by their generous gesture.

Check out more photos from his birthday celebration in Kenya below:

