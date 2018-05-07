Unlisted

Check Out Jose Mourinho’s Amazing Car Collection (Photos)

Jose Mourinho dos Santos Mourinho Felix, GOIH, known as Jose Mourinho, who is a Portuguese football manager and former football player has a flair for exotic cars as seen here.
 

It is very common for us to gawk over the expensive and luxury acquisitions of football stars.

However, and unknown to many of us, just like the footballers, football club managers and coaches also enjoy the deluxe lifestyle. Indeed, football coaches, too, love the finer things of life.

For instance, some coaches are known for acquiring for themselves some very exotic and luxurious cars. One coach who is not shy of showing off some of his expensive toys is the eccentric and flamboyant Jose Mourinho, the current manager of Manchester United.

The Manchester United Football Club manager José Mourinho’s Cars collection include cars like â€ŠAston Martin DB9, Audi A7 and A8, BMW X6, Ferrari 612 Scaglietti, Ferrari F599, Jaguar F-Type R Coupe, Porsche 911 S, etc.

See more of the cars in his collection:

