Check Out Mohamed Salah, Pogba And 8 Other Football Stars Observing Ramadan While On Duty (Photos)

The Holy month of Ramadan began on Thursday, May 17, and Muslims all over the world have embarked on fasting from dawn to dusk for a period of 30 days.

There is no doubt that this fasting period poses particular difficulty for international footballers who will have to continue with their arduous training regimes whilst abstaining from drinking and other unholy things.

Fortunately, players observing their fast during Ramadan will be glad to know that World Cup 2018 will be kicking off on Thursday, June 14, which will be one of the last days of fasting.

Below is a list of some of the high profile players observing the Ramadan while still doing their jobs.