Check out stunning photos from recent NYSC camps carnival

No doubt NYSC camp is the best phase of every corpers service year.
And the best part of camp is the carnival, burn fire, cultural day and the likes… During the camp carnival, corpers get creative with their white and denim outfits.
Here are some stunning photos we gathered of 2018 Batch A stream 2 that left camp today.
Trending Now:
Ad ==> BARRISTER Anthony At Midnight COULDN'T Urinate: ENLARGED PROSTATE!!! Man ABOVE 40? PREVENT This Crisis & PROSTATE CANCER!!! SHRINK Your Enlarged PROSTATE Within 15Days Without Surgery!!! Click!!!