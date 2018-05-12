Check Out The Amazing Transformation Of This Beautiful Ex-Corper After A 7-Month Fitness Journey (Photos)

It is often said that anything is possible to achieve if you set your heart to it and this beautiful young lady has proven that.

The young lady identified as Omose, stunned her followers on Instagram when she shared some before and after photos of herself seven months after she embarked on a fitness journey.

Omose, who completed her National Youth Service programme last month, shared the photos yesterday and has since become the topic of discussion in some quarters on social media.

Sharing the transformation photos, she captioned: “Today makes it 7 months I embarked on this journey and set the bar high for myself and I’m glad I have been raising the bar even higher…

“I’m thankful for how far I have come..trust me no one said this lifestyle was or is easy but every inches I have dropped in the past months have been worth it …

“I remember saying I wanted to be a perfect 12 wen I just started now I’m a 10… all of u shouting it haff do it haff do !!! I have come too far to stop..its a life style not a phase.”

