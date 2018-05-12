Entertainment

Check-out the hospital Comedian I go dye is planning to build for his community people in Delta state

Popular comedian I Go Dye has announced his mission to make the world a better way than he met it in his own little way by catering to the basic needs of his people.

The father of one took to his Instagram page yesterday to share a model of the hospital he wants to build for his community in Delta state.

Sharing the above photo, the comedian wrote:

The challenges facing most people across Nigeria is the same, irrespective of our religious,political and ethnic backgrounds; in line with the United Nations Goal 3 ,I have commenced the building of an health care hospital in my community.We can make life more beautiful than we met it.

-Akpraise


