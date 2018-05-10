Check out these beautiful photos of Moji Olaiya’s daughter, Adunoluwa Farombi



Adunoluwa is the first of the two daughters of late Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya

She was born on February 25, 1999.







She attended the same secondary school with Festus Oladunjoye Ojo, son of Nollywood actress , Iyabo Ojo in July 2015. She is a student of Babcock University.

She is quiet and has a reserved personality

Checkout her latest photos:



Trending Now:

