Check Out This Nigeria-Made Mobile Mechanic Truck (Photos)

The mobile mechanic workshop

Seeing this huge assemblage of different gadgets on this truck can get one confused about what it really is.

The truck is a mobile mechanic workshop. Or more appropriately, it is a mobile mechanic truck. The truck is built to integrate as many devices and equipment needed to effect mechanical, electrical and welding works on a distressed vehicle.

This mobile mechanic truck was one of the vehicles showcased during the recently concluded 13th Lagos International Motor Fair.

This particular truck is fitted with a power generator, a forklift, compressor, oil drain, welding machine, etc.

According to Chukwuemeka Okoro, the Sales Analyst, the truck can be custom-built to have as many gadgets and equipment fitted on it.

The truck is built in Nigeria by of Asia-Africa International FZE. Their assembly plant is situated at Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

See more photos:

