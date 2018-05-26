Metro News, Trending

Check out this photo of a Catholic Bishop praying for the priest infected with Ebola in Congo

Due to the re-emergence of the deadly Ebola virus in Congo, there has been a lot of cases and now a Catholic priest has fallen victim.

The Catholic priest who got infected with Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo has been identified as Fr.Lucian Ambunga.

Earlier this week, Health officials in Congo revealed that he was infected with the virus in the town of Mbandaka.

We have quarantined a priest from the diocese of Mbandaka-Bikoro who tested positive for the Ebola virus.

A medical source told AFP.

Katherine Overcamp of Catholic Relief Services revealed that the Fr. Lucian contracted Ebola while ‘taking care of someone who passed away.’

She added the priest is ‘responding well to treatment’, the Catholic News Service reported.

According to a World Health Organization count, over 50 cases have been identified since early April.

Below is a photo of the priest being prayed for by his Bishop in DRC, where he is currently being quarantined.

-Gistreel


You may also like

APC is a clog in our collective quest for national cohesion, happiness and economic prosperity – PDP

History will not forgive Buhari for always blaming past government – Ben Bruce

Buhari is a plague on this nation – Reno Omokri

‘You are a shameless liar’ – Woman who celebrated her divorce with a cake gets response from her husband’s family

Ghanaian judge caught watching porn video during court session (Video)

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 26th May

Please Resist Pressure to Rig Ekiti governorship election – Jonathan to Buhari

Nigerian Family Disowns Daughter Seeking to Marry a Woman

Lady recounts how she was physically abused by her lover of 3 years (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *