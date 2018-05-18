Check out Tonto Dikeh lovely reaction to Toyin Abraham’s engagement (video)

Controversial Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh seems to be very ecstatic and thrilled following her colleague, Toyin Abraham’s engagement announcement.

Despite the many congratulatory messages the Nollywood actress and producer received from her friends and well wishers, Tonto Dikeh’s own was quite unique and stood out from the rest.

The single mother of one in congratulating her very good friend who got engaged to her lawyer boyfriend on the 16th of May, in Lagos, made a video, happily jumping and throwing her hands in the air in excitement.

Tonto Dikeh wrote;

“Me when I heard my BABY GIRL,MY LOVER,WORLDS BEST IS ENGAGED..

OO my tomato jos,My strong and powerful lady congrats Sis.. @toyin_abraham

CALM DOWN FOR WHAT?.. #I HAVE A WEDDING YO PLAN

#DEAR HOLY SPIRIT I PERSONALLY INVITE YOU INTO THIS UNION.. #COME AND TAKE YOUR PLACE IN THEIR LIVES

#MY ORIGINAL GHETTO BREED #GHOST AND THE TOUT OUT NOW #GO SEE IT”

The Ghost and the tout star said yes to her man on May 16 in the presence of family and friends. According to an announcement made on Broadway TV, Toyin got a ring from her man who is not a fan of the limelight. The said man is a senior lawyer who loves and adores the actress, and has asked her to be a part of his life forever. Toyin is yet to flaunt her ring publicly, but a photo from the engagement party held in her honour shows her wearing the diamond ring said to be worth millions of naira.

-Gistreel