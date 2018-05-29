Check Out What Liverpool Goalkeeper Said On Twitter After Champions League Final Blunders

Loris Karius, the embattled Liverpool Goalkeeper, confessed on Sunday to have lost his sleep 24 hours after Liverpool lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

The 24-year old took to twitter to apologise to his fellow teammates, his club officials and the entire kop fans for the two ‘unpardonable goals’ he caused during the final of the UEFA elite match.

The Reds lost 3-1 at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium as Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale capitalised on a shaky Karius in the Liverpool net.

He wrote, “Haven’t really slept until now… the scenes are still running through my head again and again… I’m infinitely sorry to my teammates, for you fans, and for all the staff. I know that I messed it up with the two mistakes and let you all down…

“Thank you to our unbelievable fans who came to Kiev and held my back, even after the game. I don’t take that for granted and once again it showed me what a big family we are. Thank you and we will come back stronger.

“As I said I’d just like to turn back the time but that’s not possible. It’s even worse as we all felt that we could have beaten Real Madrid and we were in the game for a long time.”

German professional footballer began his career with Stuttgart before moving to Manchester City in 2009. After two years in Manchester City’s youth system, he returned to Germany with Mainz 05.

He established himself as first-choice goalkeeper for the Bundesliga side before transferring to Liverpool in 2016 for a fee of £4.7 million.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria