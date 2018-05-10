Local News

Checkout The Devastating Havoc Caused By Rainstorm At IDP Camps In Borno (Photos)

Rainstorm on Wednesday wreaked havoc at Internally Displaced Persons’ camps in Borno State.

According to the Twitter handle of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Nigeria, the Arabic school in Ngala, Borno, as well as 450 shelters were destroyed.

It added that 2,500 persons lost all that they had in the camps and are now being hosted in a communal building.

The agency said it was looking to rebuild as soon as possible.

See more photos below:

