Checkout these lovely pre-wedding photos of couple who met 5 years ago during NYSC

Love is a beautiful thing…and contrary to popular opinion, sometimes love waits for the right time.

Check out these lovely pre-wedding photos of a young Nigerian couple who served in the year 2013 found love in the arms of each other.

The Nigerian lady identified as Rosemary, met her soon-to-be husband 5 years ago during their NYSC days in Kaduna, has shared their lovely pre-wedding photos.

They donned NYSC uniforms with blue sneakers and they looked amazing.

Their photos have left most Nigerians reminiscing about their infatuations and real romance at the NYSC camp.

See photos below:

