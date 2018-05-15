Checkout Timaya’s Fleet Of Expensive Cars (Photos)

Timaya

Enitimi Alfred Odom, better known as Timaya, has got no chills when it comes to acquiring expensive cars.

Indeed, when he relocated from Port Harcourt to Lagos he probably never knew he would hit it this big.

Today, the “Egberi Papa 1 Of Bayelsa” is living the champagne lifestyle. Clearly, the game has been good to the multiple award-winning “Dem Mama” crooner. He has amassed for himself a considerable amount of fame and fortune.

The proofs are there for all to see: mansions, foreign travels, international collabos, awards – and of course, a fleet of choice automobiles.

Born on 15th August 1980, Timaya – a car lover – has over the years amassed for himself not a few choice cars.

Some cars that the award-winning musicians has acquired over the years include:

-Silver colored Bentley – said to be worth about N72million;

-2 Range Rovers – both estimated to cost about N17million – N19million;

-Mercedes Benz G55 AMG – estimated to cost about 55 million Naira;

-Lexus – conservatively estimated to cost about N13million;

-Mercedes Benz Gle – estimated to cost about N20million.

Surely, Timaya is enjoying the good life.

See more photos below:

