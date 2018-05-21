Checkout What A Soldier Allegedly Did To Barber For Giving His Daughter A Wrong Hairstyle (Photos)

A Nigerian activist, Prince Gwamnishu, has taken to his Facebook page to shared the story of how a barber in Asaba, the Delta state capital, was reportedly assulted by some soldiers for cutting a wrong hairstyle on the daughter of one of the soldiers.

Prince who shared the story online wrote;

**************

“Received a call from a barber to please rescue his boy from further maltreatment by soldiers (fully dressed in Army Uniform).

We couldn’t get to the scene due to wrong address giving by the caller. (Apologies).

WHAT HAPPENED

The man who led the soldiers took her daughter to the saloon yesterday to cut her hair and told the barber the hair style he want for his daughter.

Unfortunately, the barber couldn’t perfect the hair style and the man refused to pay, took the daughter to another barber shop.

At about 9:46am, this morning he stormed the barber shop with soldiers and assaulted the barber.

We asked the neighbors around and they gave same statement.

A case of Assault has been reported on his behalf by BBI at the Police station and also Army Mini barrack Asaba. #MoreUpdate

We care passionately about equal rights

We care about human rights

We care about this young man and you.

Does the barber deserve such maltreatment? #EndBrutality #HumanRights #Equal #Justice”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria