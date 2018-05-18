Checkout What Super Eagles Star, Ahmed Musa, Donated To Kano People For Ramadan (Photos)

Nigerian international footballer, Ahmed Musa, who is currently in Russia playing for his club, CSKA Moskow, has donated goods including bags of rice to the people of Kano for Ramadan.

Ahmed Musa

As millions of Muslim faithfuls including Nigerians throng to neighbourhood mosques for the Ramadan Tafsir – the translation and explanation of the Holy Quran, Super Eagles player, Ahmed Musa, has showed love to his people in Kano for the season.

The Nigerian professional footballer who plays as a forward for Russian club CSKA Moscow, who is on loan from Leicester City, donated bags of rice and other goods to the people of Kano for the Ramadan season.

See more photos below;