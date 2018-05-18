Local News

Checkout What Super Eagles Star, Ahmed Musa, Donated To Kano People For Ramadan (Photos)

Nigerian international footballer, Ahmed Musa, who is currently in Russia playing for his club, CSKA Moskow, has donated goods including bags of rice to the people of Kano for Ramadan.
 

Ahmed Musa

As millions of Muslim faithfuls including Nigerians throng to neighbourhood mosques for the Ramadan Tafsir – the translation and explanation of the Holy Quran, Super Eagles player, Ahmed Musa, has showed love to his people in Kano for the season.

The Nigerian professional footballer who plays as a forward for Russian club CSKA Moscow, who is on loan from Leicester City, donated bags of rice and other goods to the people of Kano for the Ramadan season.

See more photos below;

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Igbos Are Winning, I’m Igbo – Davido Declares (Video)

See How Tonto Dikeh Reacted To Toyin Abraham’s Engagement (Video)

How I Escaped Being Assaulted By A Pedophile At 11 – Actress, Daniella Okoye Tells Interesting Story

Why Northern Governors Will Sack Many Teachers After 2019 Elections – El Rufai

Trump Threatens To Overthrow Kim If He Refuses To Denuclearize

#BBNaija: Alex Celebrates With Fans After Arriving Nsukka (Photos)

Popular Rapper Rushed To Hospital After After Ghastly Car Crash (Photo)

Manchester United vs Chelsea: Courtois Warns Lukaku Ahead Of FA Cup Final Clash

Universities Risk Shutdown As Workers Threaten Fresh Strike

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *