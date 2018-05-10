Entertainment, Gossip

Cheffin’ it up: Davido’s 2nd Baby Mama, Amanda Charms Him With Jollof (Photos)

Battle of the babymamas! Lol.



Yesterday was Davido’s second daughter, Hailey’s first birthday and the singer jetted out to Atlanta to celebrate his baby.

Second babymama was on hand to prepare his favorite delicacy which is jollof.

Video below:


On the other hand, Sophia Momodu is about to take the tile of Nigeria’s most bitter woman from… You know who (lol)

After Davido reacted to reports that her instagram was hacked by posting “Invisible Hackers Association of Nigeria”, Sophia went to the extreme by calling his latest lover, Chioma, a bitch. Read here


