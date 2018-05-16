Local News

Chelsea Hit With FA Fine After Huddersfield Fracas

 

Antonio Rudiger speaking to an official

Chelsea have been fined £20,000 by the Football Association (FA) for failing to control their players during a 1-1 Premier League draw with Huddersfield Town this month.

Antonio Rudiger was among a group of players who vented their frustration at referee Lee Mason and his assistants when the whistle was blown for half-time before Chelsea could take a corner kick.

Marcos Alonso netted an equaliser for Chelsea after Laurent Depoitre had put Huddersfield in front – a result that preserved the Terriers’ top-flight status and severely dented Chelsea’s top-four aspirations.

An FA statement read: “Chelsea have been fined £20,000 after accepting a charge for failing to ensure their players and/or officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

“The incident occurred at half-time during the game against Huddersfield Town on Wednesday 9 May.”

Chelsea ended the season in fifth, behind Liverpool, after losing 3-0 at Newcastle United on the final day.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Three Policemen Reportedly Killed As Gunmen Abduct Syrian National In Sokoto (Photo)

Davido’s Reaction To Girlfriend, Chioma’s New Photo Is Everything

Wedding Reception Turns To Violent Street Fight As Angry Guests Trade Heavy Blows (Photos)

2 Ritualists Caught With A Corpse In Ijebu Brutalized By Vigilante (Graphic Photos)

Arsenal On The Verge Of Making First Signing After Wenger’s Exit As Arteta Prepares To Take Over

Fire For Fire: Nigeria Air Force Neutralises Fleeing Insurgents In Borno With Powerful Air Strikes

Again, Saraki Orders IGP, Idris To Appear Before It

Drug Abuse: Aisha Buhari Speaks On Codeine, Others

Man Stabs Beautiful 19-Year-Old Girl To Death For Refusing To Date Him (Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *