Gossip

Chelsea News: £62m Fekir boost, £31m Henrichs bid eyed, Bakayoko update


Chelsea have reportedly stolen a march on Liverpool in the race to land Lyon star Nabil Fekir.

According to L’Equipe, the Blues have taken steps towards signing the France international and are now in pole position.



It is understood a bid of around £62m will be made for the midfielder, who has scored 21 times this campaign.

Arsenal and Manchester United have also been included, having kept tabs on the star earlier in the season.

Chelsea are reportedly set to trigger Benjamin Henrichs’ release clause at Bayer Leverkusen.

The 21-year-old is rated as one of the best young defenders in Germany, helping his country to glory in last summer’s Confederations Cup.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Antonio Conte’s future at Stamford Bridge, The Sun claim the Blues want the full-back this summer.

And it is said they are ready to splash out £31m to activate Henrichs’ buyout at Bayer.

Source: Daily Star


Tags

You may also like

“I left Lagos to catch small breeze in London” – DJ Cuppy says, Nigerians react

Onyii Alex Pours Curves Into S3xy Nude Jumpsuit (Photos)

I’m 30, My Boyfriend Is 62 And Older Than My Parents. How Do I Get My Family To Accept Him- Nigerian Lady Seeks Advice

Top 10 Most Expensive Places To Live In Lagos State

Codeine Ban: Five Other Pharmaceutical Drugs Abused By Nigerians

Dreaded Eiye Cult Leader Threatening Civilians With Gun In Bariga Lagos Arrested

Mercy Aigbe reacts to Davido signing a deal worth around N100million for his lover Chioma

Americans Drag Juliet Ibrahim For Leaving This Emoji On Nicki Minaj’s Photo

Codeine Addiction: Nigeria shuts down three pharmaceutical companies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *