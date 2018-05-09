Chelsea Reportedly Ready to Take €20m Loss on Alvaro Morata Amid Juventus Talk

Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata is reportedly keen on a return to Juventus amid speculation he will leave the Blues this summer.







According to Tuttosport (h/t Lucas Sposito of Sport Witness), the race to sign the Spain international is “heating up,” with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich said to be ready to accept a bid of €60 million (£53 million) for Morata. The Blues parted with a club-record €80 million (£70 million) to land him last summer.

It’s reported the 25-year-old also wants to return to Turin after just one season at Stamford Bridge.

Morata spent two seasons at Juventus between 2014 and 2016, winning Serie A twice and helping Juventus into the 2014-15 UEFA Champions League final. Despite an equalising goal from the striker, they lost 3-1 to Barcelona.

After Madrid exercised their buyback clause on Morata in 2016, the striker was an important member of the squad last season as Los Blancos won a La Liga and Champions League double. However, he remained a back-up option to Karim Benzema in the big games.

A move to Chelsea followed, and after a brilliant beginning to life in English football, Morata’s form has tailed off late in the campaign.

Olivier Giroud has been leading the line for Chelsea recently too. Per football writer Kristian Sturt, the Frenchman has settled into life at the Bridge well following his switch from Arsenal in the January window:



Still, Giroud is not a long-term option for the Blues and only has one year left to run on his contract with the club at the end of this season.

Morata may yet prove to be an excellent No. 9 for Chelsea. When he was fresh at the start of the campaign, he troubled many defences in the Premier League with his movement, physicality and turn of pace.



He netted different types of goals, dominating in the air, scoring with either foot and dinking delicate chips past onrushing ‘keepers. He found the target seven times in his first seven Premier League games.

But at the moment the rigours of being a first-choice striker for the first time in his career appear to have caught up with the Spaniard. As we can see below courtesy of Goal UK, he recently opened up about his struggles in an interview with Marca:





Morata’s penchant for big goals and hard work made him a popular figure at Juve, although it’s not entirely clear where he would fit in to the current setup. In Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic, the Italian champions have three of the best forwards in Serie A.

Still, given how multifaceted a footballer he is, the Premier League feels like a perfect division for Morata to flourish in. And having moved clubs so frequently throughout his career already, another switch may not be ideal for a player that appears in need of some stability.

