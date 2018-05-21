Chelsea To Decide Coach’s Future In 48 Hours

Reports are rife that Chelsea are set to sack Antonio Conte in the next 48 hours with a replacement already lined up. The Italian made it two trophies in two seasons at Stamford Bridge when his side beat Manchester United 1 nil in the final of the FA Cup on Saturday through an Eden Hazard penalty.

Daily Express claims that Chelsea will pay Conte the £9 million he will be owed in the final year of his contract. Meanwhile, Conte aimed what seemed a parting shot at the Chelsea board after the FA Cup triumph as he stated that the club did not match his managerial ambitions.

“Sometimes you do not always have the same ambition,” Conte revealed.

“Last season after we won the League, I and the club spoke, we tried to find the right way to try to defend our title. I decided to stay and work hard.

“When you decide to take on a coach like me, you must know who you are taking on, who you are charging for this job. I cannot change my personality, my idea of football. I am a serial winner.

“The way we played on Saturday was the only way to lift a trophy the way we are now. If you want to change, you must change many players.”

According to the report, former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has been lined up to replace the Italian. However, Monaco chief Leonardo Jardim and Napoli boss Mauricio Darrin are also possible managerial targets for Chelsea.

Conte’s frustration with the Chelsea board is reportedly due to missing out on some key targets in the likes of Juventus’ Alex Sandro, Romelu Lukaku and Virgil Van Dijk.

-Goal