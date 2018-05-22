Chelsea To Sack Antonio Conte In Next 48 hours

Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte is expected to be removed from his position as Chelsea boss in the next 48 hours with a replacement already found, a report claims.

The Italian made it two trophies in two season at Stamford Bridge as the Blues beat Manchester United 1-0 in Saturday’s FA Cup final.

However, speculation surrounding his future at Chelsea is rife amid a turbulent relationship, and the Daily Express claims that the club will pay the £9million he will be owed for the final year of his contract.

Conte appeared to aim a parting shot at the Chelsea board after the final, insisting the club did not match his ambition.

“Sometimes you do not always have the same ambition,” Conte revealed.

“Last season after we won the League, I and the club spoke, we tried to find the right way to try to defend our title. I decided to stay and work hard.

“When you decide to take on a coach like me, you must know who you are taking on, who you are charging for this job. I cannot change my personality, my idea of football. I am a serial winner.

“The way we played on Saturday was the only way to lift a trophy the way we are now. If you want to change, you must change many players.”

The report goes on to state that former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique is his likely successor, but Monaco chief Leonardo Jardim and Napoli tactician Maurizio Sarri are also possible targets.

Conte’s frustration is ultimately down to missing out on key targets last summer, such as Juve defender Alex Sandro, striker Romelu Lukaku and Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk.

